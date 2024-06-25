Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Tuesday, June 25

Green Hills Community blood drive: from noon to 3 p.m. at 6557 U.S. 68 South, West Liberty. This is the first blood drive hosted by the Green Hills Community since April 2020 when all blood drives were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Green Hills has been a blood drive partner with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) since 2007. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Wednesday, June 26

TWIG 13 Silver Jewelry Sale fundraiser: at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the large conference room inside the main entrance. Cash, charge, payroll deduction. All proceeds will benefit the patients for the purchase of special equipment, furniture for patient comfort, education and care.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular business meeting at 9 a.m.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Champaign County Fair Queen Applications due today: Contact Vernon Funeral Homes with questions

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

St. Paris Community Fireworks: festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Food trucks, family fun prior to 10 p.m. fireworks show.

Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Historical presentation on Carmazzi’s: John Carmazzi, who owned the store from 1952 to 2014, will present the history of his family’s business in a free program at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber

Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 3-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be held at Grimes Field on July 6)

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Urbana Festival and Fireworks at Grimes Field: festival begins at 11 a.m., Champaign County Arts Council is sponsoring a concert by the Victorious Kaybirds from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Food trucks, and activities offered prior to fireworks display

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration takes place in afternoon at Goshen Memorial Park.

North Lewisburg Fireworks: dusk at ballpark

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, July 14

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, July 15

Urbana Twp. meeting 5 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular board meeting.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Champaign County Board of DD, 224 Patrick Ave., Urbana

Friday, July 26

My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.

Sunday, July 28

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, August 19

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room