Museum to present the history of Carmazzi’s Candy Store

The exterior of Carmazzi’s is shown in this photo, circa 1935. Submitted photo John Carmazzi is pictured behind the counter at Carmazzi’s Candy Store. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Urbana has a persistent sweet tooth. That may explain the staying power of Carmazzi’s Candy and General Store.

With roots going back to 1893 in the southwest corner of Monument Square, it’s the city’s oldest downtown business.

John Carmazzi, who owned the store from 1952 to 2014, will present the history of his family’s business in a free program at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

Carmazzi’s great uncle, Sam Bianchi, started the business in 1893 as Bianchi’s Fruit Store. In 1931, Mr. Bianchi’s niece, Victoria, and her husband, Frank Carmazzi (John’s parents), bought the shop and gave it their name.

Under their ownership, it became a general store, with an emphasis on candy. And to this day, Carmazzi’s still sells fruit baskets.

John and his siblings, Bob and Rosemary, grew up working alongside their parents.

John, who started waiting on customers before he could see over the counter, bought the store from his mother in 1952.

Since he sold the business in 2014, new owners have been continuing the much-savored tradition.

About the Champaign County Historical Society

The museum collects, preserves, and interprets artifacts, documents, and other resources from Champaign County to educate current and future generations about our history.

The museum has been located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, since 1972. Originally established in 1934, the museum first housed its collection at the former location of the Champaign County Library on West Market Street, and then moved to the Nutwood Barn, south of Grimes Field on North Main Street.

The Historical Society is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

