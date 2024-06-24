Grimes Quarter Century Club dinner is Sept. 28

Submitted story

Grimes Quarter Century Club dinner will observe its 58th anniversary on Sept. 28 with dinner at 6 p.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum.

This event is for employees with 25-plus years service and retirees from Grimes/Honeywell; any employee who has a combination of 25 years with Grimes/Honeywell is welcome to attend dinner.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Price is $20 each or $35 per couple.

Guest speaker will be Frank Drain, a Quarter Century Club member on his book Grimes Flying Lab history which will be available to purchase at $35 with the proceeds going to The Grimes Flying Lab Foundation.

For reservations, call Barb Gingery at 937-652-1671.

Info from event organizers