BARELY USED PET OF THE WEEK

My name is Sabrina and I am a 6-year-old domestic long hair tuxedo girl cat. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Sabrina and I am a 6-year-old domestic long hair tuxedo girl and I weigh 16 pounds. I was surrendered to an animal hospital because I did not get along with the other animals in the house. A vet tech there took me home, but I did not like the other animals at her place. I need to be an only cat. I am a beautiful girl. I am very independent and will need a little time to adjust to my new person and home. I am front declawed. Please be patient with me because I really do want to have a new loving home and person!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets