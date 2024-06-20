YOUTH SPORTS

West Liberty 2, McIntosh AG 10-U defeated Bellefontaine 2, 13-0, on Monday during the first round of tournament play. Paisley Strapp led the Tigers with a home run and 2 RBI, Kynslie McIntosh added 3 RBI, Delaney Morris, Presley Strapp and Aubree Satterfield each added 2 RBI and Raina Young and Bella Meyers each had an RBI. Morris earned the win, striking out 7 in 3 innings.

On Tuesday, West Liberty 2, McIntosh AG 10-U fell to Bellefontaine 1 in extra innings tonight during the second round of the tournament. With a final score of 7-6, Paisley Strapp led the Tigers (8-1) with a home run and 2 RBI and McIntosh, Morris and Satterfield each added an RBI. Morris led the Tigers on the mound, striking out 14 batters.