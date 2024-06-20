Second Harvest Food Bank completes floor renovation project

Pictured is the warehouse floor during demolition. Photo by Allie Godfrey Pictured is the completed floor of the warehouse. Photo by Jennifer Brunner

Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – Second Harvest Food Bank is pleased to announce the completion of its vital floor renovation project at its warehouse located at 20 N. Murray St. in Springfield.

The warehouse operations will be moved back onsite, and the organization is positioned to resume onsite drive-thru distributions starting Tuesday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. These distributions will continue every Tuesday and Thursday, except Thursday, July 4, through its alley service location. Additionally, Second Harvest Food Bank will resume its OrderAhead program on July 3.

The temporary closure of the warehouse was necessitated by a crucial remediation project aimed at enhancing the safety and efficiency of the facility. Thanks to the generous support of individual and foundation donors, Second Harvest Food Bank has successfully replaced approximately 30,000 square feet of damaged flooring in its warehouse. This renovation is a significant part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a safer environment for the collection, storage, and distribution of food to those in need.

“The completion of the floor renovation project significantly enhances our ability to safely and efficiently serve our community,” said Sarah Roberts, Operations Director, overseeing programs and warehouse operations at Second Harvest Food Bank. “With the new flooring in place, our team can operate equipment more smoothly, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring a faster, more reliable distribution process. This improvement allows us to better meet the needs of our neighbors, providing them with the essential support they depend on.”

The project was completed within the anticipated time frame, during which warehouse operations were temporarily moved to an offsite facility. The successful and timely completion of this project highlights Second Harvest Food Bank’s unwavering dedication to serving the community with improved effectiveness and security.

For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank and its services, please visit www.theshfb.org or contact us at (937) 325-8715.

Submitted by Second Harvest Food Bank