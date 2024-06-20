Program to help seniors set course for better aging

Submitted story

A free program to help older adults build a pathway to better aging through lifestyle changes, smarter financial decisions and deeper community involvement will be offered at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center.

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP), developed by the National Council on Aging and sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, will meet at noon on Thursdays at the Senior Center, in 10 one-hour sessions, from July 11 through September 19 (no session on July 25).

The program combines education, provided by local health care and financial professionals, with fun, engaging classroom exercises and discussion. Participants will create their own playbook for aging well with actionable goals, sustainable behaviors, social engagement and the practice of gratitude.

Subjects include:

-Navigating Longer Lives

-Exercise and You

-Healthy Eating and Hydration

-Sleep

-Medication Management

-Financial Fitness

-Advance Planning

-Healthy Relationships

-Preventing Falls

-Community Engagement

Each AMP participant will receive a free book, which covers each subject area, along with exercises, a checklist of next steps and a system for setting goals and tracking progress.

Register for the AMP class by July 8 at the Senior Center, 150 Patrick Ave., Urbana, or by calling Rachel Niswonger at the center, 937-653-6088.

