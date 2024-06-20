Mercy Health Foundation announces 2024 grants

Submitted story

Mercy Health will be investing in the market’s expanding oncology services as well as new equipment to improve patient care thanks to $160,795 in grant funds from the Mercy Health Foundation Clark and Champaign Counties.

The first grant will continue to support the expansion of oncology services in the Mercy Health – Springfield market by supporting the addition of a dietitian for the oncology program. Certain types of cancer can cause a rapid deterioration of a patient’s nutritional needs. A registered dietitian who is specifically trained to work with oncology patients can make a big difference by helping patients and their health care team assess, develop, and implement a nutritional plan to support the best possible outcomes.

Women’s services will also get some additional support with this year’s grant announcement. Hypertensive mothers are at high risk of pre-eclampsia for up to six weeks post-delivery and need to have their blood pressure monitored closely during that time. The Foundation grant will allow Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center to provide blood pressure cuffs at no cost to new moms in need.

The funding will also lead to a lot of improvements for Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. The foundation is helping support the purchase of new bariatric chairs for the swing bed unit and assisting with patient transportation for those who need it. One grant will also pave the way for a new outdoor garden at the hospital to ensure a healing environment and enjoyable outdoor space for use by staff, patients, and their families.

This year’s grants will also provide continued support for local events such as the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center’s Survivor Ice Cream Social and the EMS Symposium in Clark County. They’ll also lend support to existing programs like Mercy Health – REACH (Recovery, Education, Advocacy, Care and Hope) Services. This team supports individuals struggling with addiction and works with them to help reclaim their lives through outpatient care including assessments and counseling, detoxification, medication-assisted treatment, etc.

Yet another grant will be used to purchase a vehicle and trailer to support the community health team’s outreach such as delivering first aid care at events like Jazz Fest, Culture Fest, and the Clark and Champaign County Fairs.

“Mercy Health has a longstanding history of providing quality and compassionate care, and we want to honor that by continuing to invest in different programs and equipment to ensure our staff has everything they need to continue improving the level of care we can offer,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, President of Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties. “We’re very grateful for the support of our generous donors, precisely because of all the things it allows us to do on behalf of our patients.”

Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties partners with donors to make lives better and communities stronger, raising charitable funds for the not-for-profit programs and facilities of Community Mercy Health Partners, including hospitals and community outreach programs.

If you’d like to contribute to future grants, call (937) 523-6670 or visit foundation.mercy.com to discuss your interests and learn more about giving options.

Submitted by Mercy Health