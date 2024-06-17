YOUTH SPORTS

West Liberty Bello Salon & Spa 12-U picked up win number 3 on the week with a 13-5 victory over Huntsville in softball action on Thursday. Ella Jacobs kicked off the scoring with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the first and Kenzie Underwood had a double and an RBI. Paysley Wesson continued her RBI streak with another coming on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Underwood picked up her third win in the circle in the week.

West Liberty Bello Salon & Spa 12-U closed a perfect week with a 19-3 victory over Kenton-1 in softball action. Zoey Richardson was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a grand slam and 6 RBI. Chloe Staten went 2 for 2 with 3 RBI and Sarah Monroe added a double. Multiple Tigers had RBI in the game including Emma Krois, Bella Vesey, Ava Prater and Underwood. Wesson picked up the victory and allowed only 1 hit.