Home and Garden Tour preview inside today

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance is hosting its 30th Historic Home and Garden Tour on Saturday and Sunday in Urbana. Hours for both days are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Houses and other structures on this year’s tour include:

– Nanette Blue garden, 433 Washington Ave.

– Market Street Community Gardens, 222 E. Market St.

– Bryce and Krista Carafa home, 104 Lafayette Ave.

– Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave.

– Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St.

– Freedom Grove Memorial Park, 1536 S. U.S. Route 68

– Col. (Ret.) Jay and Kate Johnson home, 323 Miami St.

– Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn garden, 310 Lafayette Ave.

– Michael and Kristen Reid home, 419 Scioto St.

– Alex and Katie Schenkel home, 206 N. Oakland St. (restoration in progress)

– The Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum, 518 College Way

– Patrick and Polly Trenor home, 60 Rue St. Clair

See full descriptions of each tour site, as well as information on how to buy tickets, in a special section inside today’s Urbana Daily Citizen.