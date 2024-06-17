Help CT COMM ‘Secure the Call’

Emily Huffman, CT COMM Customer Service and Sales Manager, drops donated cell phones into the Secure the Call bin, located in the CT COMM Lobby at 126 Scioto St. in Urbana. Submitted photo

Tired of old cell phones and small tablets taking up space in your junk drawers? What about those charger cables that go along with them?

Let CT COMM take them off your hands.

If you have old cell phones or tablets that are taking up space around the house and you would like the chance to recycle them, this is it. Bring your mobile devices to CT COMM for the Fourth Annual Secure the Call Drive.

CT COMM is volunteering its help to assist Secure the Call, a 501(c)(3) non-profit which collects used and unwanted cell phones to redistribute them to community partners nationwide. Old cell phones and devices will be turned into 911 emergency-only phones for those in need.

“This is CT COMM’s fourth year helping Secure the Call, and we couldn’t be happier to assist an organization that is not only ensuring that 911 services are available to some of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens, but also working to recycle phones that aren’t able to be put into new hands,” said Tim Bolander, CEO and General Manager of CT COMM.

The Secure the Call barrel is located in CT COMM’s lobby at 126 Scioto St. in Urbana (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) until July 12, 2024. Anyone can bring any type of cell phone (with or without the charger) regardless of their age or condition.

The barrel is secure and upon receipt, Secure the Call representatives remove all SIM cards and shred them, then hook the devices up to a machine that electronically wipes out all information and digitally resets them to their original factory settings. From there, each device is able to make a 911 call – any cell phone will call 911 anywhere within the USA without a service connection from a specific network provider. All 911 calls will always go through (as long as the phone is charged).

Donated cell phones and devices are repurposed to be re-used by community partners that include, but are not limited to, senior citizen centers, domestic women’s shelters, police and sheriff’s departments. Phones that are collected but are broken or unusable are properly recycled and not sent to a landfill.

“CT COMM is excited for the opportunity to recycle old, unused mobile devices and help Secure the Call get them into the hands of people who could truly use them,” said Bolander.

For more information, contact Emily Huffman at (937) 653-4000 or [email protected].

