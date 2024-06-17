‘Harmless Farmer’ monument unveiled

Sculptor Mike Major speaks during the unveiling of the Andy Detwiler “Harmless Farmer” monument on Saturday just south of West Liberty. John Coffman Photography A parade of local farmers on tractors passes by the Andy Detwiler “Harmless Farmer” statue just before its unveiling on Saturday. John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – The community gathered on Saturday for the Andy Detwiler “Harmless Farmer” bronze monument unveiling.

The monument is located just south of West Liberty along U.S. 68.

A tractor parade led from West Liberty to the site of the monument prior to the unveiling.

Many individuals with health issues and challenges have been inspired by the podcasts of the Harmless Farmer. With over 147,000 subscribers and millions of views, Detwiler demonstrated that he was capable of accomplishing most any task with his feet.

He drove tractors and all other kinds of vehicles, repaired and fueled equipment and was a highly-engaged community member. He served on the Champaign County Fair Board and loved the fair activities including his time as a 4-H participant showing cattle.

Inspired by Detwiler’s friend Paul Kari and led by David Greenlee, the effort to create a significant memorial to the Harmless Farmer resulted in the creation of this bronze monument as a reminder of Detwiler’s inspiration.

It is hoped that his legacy, represented by this enduring work of art by Mike Major, will perpetuate the hope and confidence that lifted spirits during his lifetime. Contributors to this monument project who donate $500 or more will be listed on bronze plaques at the site in the near future.

Tax deductible donations continue to be accepted by the Champaign County Arts Council and can be made on line at champaigncountyartscouncil.org or at 119 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio.