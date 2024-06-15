PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Aladdin and I am a mixed breed boy with white and brindle colors. Submitted photo

Hi! My name is Aladdin and I am a mixed breed boy with white and brindle colors and my birth date is Jan. 1, 2024. I weigh about 23 pounds now. My brother and I were stray boys and we were looking for dinner. We were helping ourselves to this nice lady’s cat food when she called the doggie warden on us. He came and scooped us up. We were in doggie jail for almost a month. He sent photos of us to Barely Used Pets, so we got to join the transport that was going to Chillicothe. No magic carpet for Genie and I this time! We got to ride in the Barely Used Pets van instead to the rescue. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal and playful. Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets