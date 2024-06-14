PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Dandee is a sweet, petite young cat who would fit in with virtually any family. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Dandee was found as a stray in an alley in Springfield. She had her four two-and-a-half week old kittens with her, so needless to say she was struggling to keep them all alive. A resident in the area brought momma and babies to PAWS Animal Shelter so they could be cared for. They went into foster care right away, so the kittens could be properly socialized and so Dandee would have the support she needed. Her foster mom described Dandee as follows: “Dandee is a lover who LOVES attention – she likes to be right by you and always has a lot to say! She was a great mommy to her little ones, but she is just like a baby herself!” Her kittens are all weaned now, and Dandee has been spayed, so she is now ready for spa treatment in a home of her own. She’s a sweet, petite young cat who would fit in with virtually any family.

Visit all the kitties at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS