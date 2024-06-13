Participate in a free ‘Stepping On’ workshop to reduce falls

Submitted story

United Senior Services in Springfield will be hosting an in-person Stepping On workshop on Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m., July 11 – August 22. United Senior Services hosts this workshop open to both members and non-members.

Stepping On is a free, unique, research-based program that teaches strategies for avoiding falls. This workshop is designed for people age 60 and older who have fallen or have a fear of falling.

In just 7 weekly, 2-hour sessions, participants learn:

– balance and strength exercises,

– home safety modifications,

– medication review, and more.

Guest experts include a physical therapist, pharmacist, and others visiting over the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall. Participants can expect to finish the program with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence.

To register for Stepping On, call Cindy Lockwood at 937-323-4948 ext. 140 by July 5. You can learn more about this workshop here. www.info4seniors.org/events/stepping-on-springfield/ .

Check the Area Agency on Aging website as more Wellness programs are scheduled throughout the year www.info4seniors.org/calendar.

The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

