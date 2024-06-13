Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

Central Ohio – Wildlife District One

During the 2023 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Maurice Irish, assigned to Delaware County, received a report that an individual had harvested two antlered deer. Officer Irish investigated and determined that the suspect had taken two bucks and did not have a valid deer permit for the second harvest. The deer was seized as evidence and the suspect paid $727 in fines, court costs, and restitution through Delaware Municipal Court.

State Wildlife Officers Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, and John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, attended a banquet for the Deer Creek Chapter of Pheasants Forever. A large number of people attended the banquet to support the organization’s events and conservation practices. One of the organization’s most popular events is a fall youth pheasant hunt that draws youth hunters from the surrounding area and teaches safety. The Deer Creek Chapter of Pheasants Forever also uses prescribed fires to manage habitat and has partnered with the Division of Wildlife to manage more than 1,600 acres.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

State Wildlife Officer Jason Porinchok, assigned to Putnam County, conducted a license check during the 2023 white-tailed deer gun hunting season. Officer Porinchok found that the hunter had failed to purchase a deer permit. He issued a citation for hunting without a permit and the hunter was ordered to pay a $250 fine in addition to court costs. A one-year hunting license revocation was suspended on the condition that the individual does not commit any other wildlife violations in the next year. Officer Porinchok provided education on the state’s deer hunting regulations, and the hunter purchased an annual deer permit the next day and legally harvested a deer later in the week.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District Three

State Wildlife Officer Evan Huegel, assigned to Ashland County, received an anonymous Turn-In-a-Poacher (TIP) report of individuals hunting raccoons on property where they did not have permission. Officer Huegel contacted the group and issued citations to three adults for hunting without permission. They were found guilty and collectively paid $411 in fines and court costs. Report wildlife violations anonymously by calling 1-800-POACHER (762-2437).

State Wildlife Officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, was notified by the Shreve Police Department of a large trash dump on Shreve Lake Wildlife Area. Officer Brown contacted two suspects, one of whom he had previously cited for litter violations. One individual was found guilty and ordered to pay $731 in fines and court costs and complete 40 hours of community service. The second individual’s litter offense was elevated to a first-degree misdemeanor because of the previous convictions. That suspect was ordered to pay $964 in fines and court costs and complete 100 hours of community service.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District Four

State Wildlife Officers Levi Boggs, assigned to Gallia County, and Ted Witham, assigned to Jackson County, attended the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Gallia County Longbeards Chapter 2024 youth spring wild turkey hunt. All youth hunters took part in a hunter safety and turkey identification briefing presented by Officer Boggs on the evening before the hunt. This was the largest event yet, with 59 participants harvesting 24 turkeys. Eight youth hunters harvested their first turkey ever during the event. Thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors who made this event possible.

State Wildlife Officer Mark Basinger, assigned to Perry County, State Wildlife Officer Chris Dodge, assigned to Hocking County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Dan Perko encountered two individuals riding ATVs at O’Dowd Wildlife Area. The officers contacted the drivers and issued each a citation for driving in a non-designated area. Each driver paid a waiver of $205 in Hocking Municipal Court.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District Five

During the 2024 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Micah Collier, assigned to Brown County, and State Wildlife Officer Gus Kiebel, assigned to Adams County, contacted a hunter in a tree stand. Officer Kiebel had previously cited the same individual for failure to wear hunter orange during a deer gun season. The officers determined the hunter did not possess a valid deer permit for the 2023-24 season. The suspect was issued a summons for hunting deer without a valid permit and paid a $175 fine.

State Wildlife Officer Alex Almeter, assigned to Greene County, Wildlife Officer Supervisor Dave Warner, and staff from Wildlife District Five recently attended the grand opening of Great Council State Park, Ohio’s 76th state park. The officers and staff assisted the Division of Parks and Watercraft with presentations, tours of the facility and walking trail, fish identification, and a fish frying demonstration. The new park offers visitors a glimpse of what Shawnee life looked like in the 1700s through a 12,000 square-foot interpretive center. Modeled after historic Shawnee longhouses, the multi-storied center features a gallery space, interactive exhibits, and a short film about the history of Old Chillicothe. The nearly 15-acre park also features a native plant prairie, a half-mile trail, and scenic views of the Little Miami River.