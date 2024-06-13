COPs & Bobbers held at Melvin Miller Park

Pictured left to right are Bob Jenkins, Jeanee Kizer, Sergeant Jason Kizer and Officers Robbie Evans, Tristin Williams and AJ Ervin. Submitted photo Pictured are kids with fishing poles during the recent COPs & Bobbers police outreach held at the Urbana city pond. Submitted photo

Submitted story

On Saturday, June 8, during Healthy Kids Day at Melvin Miller City Park, the Urbana Police Division partnered with Urbana Mercy Health Hospital for the 3rd annual COPs & Bobbers police outreach held at the city pond.

Officers working the event included Sergeant Jason Kizer, Officers Robbie Evans, Tristin Williams and AJ Ervin and Chief Matt Lingrell.

Mercy Health partners included Tonya West, Mike Benton, Jamie Houseman, Bob Jenkins, Dick Huffman, Rebekah Piteo and Jeanee Kizer.

This year’s sponsors for the COPs & Bobbers program were the Urbana Fraternal Order of Police – Lodge 93, Vernon Family Funeral Homes, Walmart and the Kizer Electric Company.

It was the biggest turnout for a COPs & Bobbers program and 100 youngsters left with brand new fishing poles to keep after the fishing was done for the day. The participants received instructions on tying and baiting their hooks with bait and learned how to cast the pole efficiently.

The officers enjoyed the festive atmosphere and the opportunity to connect with local youth in a fun and enjoyable program.

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division