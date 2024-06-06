Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Friday, June 7

Gloria Theatre: The Garfield Movie, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: from noon to 2 p.m. enjoy the largest native orchid in North America, the Showy Lady’s Slipper Orchid! Here at Cedar Bog, we have these plants by the hundreds. Walk the boardwalk and talk with a Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalist about our orchid population. $5 per person, CBA and OHC members free.

Gloria Theatre: The Garfield Movie, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Gloria Theatre: The Garfield Movie, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 10

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris; sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Tuesday, June 11

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29. Come meet the 2024 scholarship winner and hear a sports broadcaster from the Dayton Dragons. For added fun wear a “baseball” themed shirt or cap. Contact Ruth for lunch reservations ($15) by June 6 at 937-605-3105.

Wednesday, June 12

Blood drive: American Red Cross, Champaign County Democrats at the Urbana Champaign Senior Center on from noon to 6 p.m. Sign up at https://mobilize.us/s/yKxZ52

An Evening With The Author: 6:30 p.m. at Champaign County Library, Urbana. Chuck Spinner talks about his published books with special emphasis on his most recent work, “Look What Sports Did To This Little Kid!”

Thursday, June 13

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: meeting at 5 p.m. at the DECK Building at Melvin Miller Park, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 6:30 p.m.

Champaign County Arts Council/The Art Club: Musical performance including Tom Kushmaul, Savannah Niarchos and Christina Darding, 6 p.m. at the home of Ken Wright, 560 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. Contact the arts council for more info

Friday, June 14

Champaign County Arts Council Summer Kickoff Concert: free admission at Melvin Miller Park, gates open at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Eleyet McConnell and Honey and Blue to perform. Food trucks on site.

Gloria Theatre: 7 Bridges (“World’s Best Eagles tribute) live concert, 7:30 p.m.

Rock the Monument Four-Miler: 7 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. day of race (rain or shine). Upper shelter house above adult softball diamonds. Course is stroller and dog friendly (on a leash)

DAR annual Flag Day potluck: 11 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. Bring a dish to share and your table service. State Regent Susan Leininger will be our guest.

Saturday, June 15

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, July 4

Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber

Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 4-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be July 6)

Saturday, July 6

Urbana Fireworks: at dusk at Grimes Field in Urbana. Food trucks and activities offered prior to fireworks display

Saturday, July 13

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, July 14

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, July 15

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, July 26

My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.

Sunday, July 28

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, August 19

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room