Disc golf course opens in Mechanicsburg

Pictured are Sara Neer, Tyler Bumbalough, Luke Bumbalough, Bryant Weber, Jason Larson, Tommy Yoder, Kathy Durham, Nick Huff, Kristie Neer, Brock Bennett, Dan Eck, Lexis Bennett, Dave Loy, Todd Boeck, Rita Anderson. Submitted photo

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 1 for the completion of the Goshen Park Disc Golf Course.

Congratulations to Kristie Neer from Weidmann Electrical Technology and Lexis Bennett from Bundy Baking Solutions for completing their 2023 Leadership project.

The newly-established disc golf course can be found at Goshen Park in Mechanicsburg, situated at 4150 S. Parkview Road, Mechanicsburg.

Gratitude is extended to the various sponsors of the course, including Dave Kehl Chevrolet, Weidmann Electrical Technology, The Cassady Family, American Legion Donald Cannon Post 238, Mechanicsburg Sand & Gravel, Inc., Porter’s Products LLC, Urbana & Darby Dental Smiles, The Peoples Savings Bank In Memory of Rick Anderson, Mechanicsburg Cross Country Team, Bundy Baking Solutions, Memorial Health, Our Towne Mechanicsburg, Kiwanis Club of Champaign County and Ernst Concrete.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce