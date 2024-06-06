Chronic condition? Learn how to live your healthiest life

Are you ready to live your healthiest life while managing your chronic condition(s)? Would you like to learn skills and new habits to help better control your symptoms? Are you wanting to get back to doing what matters most to you? If this sounds like you, the free Healthy Living Workshops are for you!

Join in on one of the upcoming phone workshops occurring this summer. No internet connection or smartphone is required to attend – the workshops operate like a conference call. All workshop attendees receive free workshop materials mailed directly to their home and will gain skills and coping strategies to better manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Healthy Living with Diabetes – Phone Workshop

Tuesdays, June 25 to July 30, 2-3 p.m.

Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – Phone Workshop

Wednesdays, June 26 to July 31, 2-3 p.m.

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain – Phone Workshop

Thursdays, July 11 to August 15, 1-2 p.m.

To register for any of the above workshops, call or email Karin Nevius at 937-341-3001 or [email protected].

Check the Area Agency on Aging website as more Wellness programs are scheduled throughout the year www.info4seniors.org/calendar.

The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

