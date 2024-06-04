Edison State’s Cox earns OCCAC honors

Cox

As the Edison State Community College softball team wrapped up its season, the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) selected one local player as a recipient of a postseason award.

The OCCAC named Triad graduate Alison Cox first team all-conference.

The sophomore infielder/outfielder had a .293 batting average with one home run, 10 RBI and three stolen bases in conference play.

“Ali did a great job this season stepping up wherever the team needed her, whether that was in the infield or the outfield defensively. She played a significant role in our offense with the second-most RBI and second-most runs scored on the team,” said Edison State Coach Miranda Huddle.

The Chargers finished their season 24-17 overall and 10-6 in the OCCAC with two postseason appearances in the NJCAA Region XII District A tournament in Marysville, Mich.