Tackling tough weeds and avoiding ticks Pictured is a white clover patch. Photo by Dave Case

By Dave Case

On Fertile Ground

Welcome to another edition of “On Fertile Ground,” your local source of timely homeowner, garden and agricultural articles for Champaign County.

This month, we’re going to talk about tackling tough weeds and ticks.

I’ll talk about 3 weeds to start: Clover, ground ivy and nutsedge.

White Clover is the main species of clover found in our lawns. And yes, I wrote a few years back about letting the clover go in your lawn and not kill it. It was our November 2022 issue and to review, I said, clover lawns are more drought tolerant, they require no nitrogen fertilizer, and it survives in sun and shade. All that is still true.

White Clover flowers in late spring and early summer, it’s low growing and is more likely to grow in patches that aren’t properly fertilized. Improving your turf’s health and overall site conditions can help control this weed.

Our next weed is ground ivy. Often mis-identified as wild violet, it grows mostly in shaded areas, and has a minty odor when crushed.

The last one is nutsedge. It has sharp blades and grows mostly in sunny areas with poor drainage. It mainly reproduces by tubers; it has a triangular stem.

Trying to control mature weeds is challenging. Split preemergent applications in the spring or fall is the best approach. Improving the lawns fertility and drainage will help.

Chemical control is an option. These are hard to control and a post emergent will be required. Nutsedge will take 2 applications of a product like SedgeHammer® or ProSedge™. For clover and ground ivy, 3 and 4 way products are best with 2,4-d, dicamba and floroxypyr. Several companies make good 3 way products.

On to our hated friends, the tick.

If you’ve spent some time in your backyard only to pick up a tick, it most likely latched on to you as you wandered by some brush or other vegetation.

You’re much more likely to encounter ticks on properties that are overgrown or butt up against forested areas. The solution could be as simple as keeping the grass cut throughout peak tick season.

This can include natural methods such as brush removal and mowing near the home and along the edge of the property, creating a three-foot wide barrier of mulch or gravel on the edge of the property to create a no-tick zone, keeping recreational areas (decks, swing sets, pools, etc.) away from ticky areas, and decluttering the yard to reducing hiding spots for ticks.

Champaign County Ag Sector

Planting progress has been fast and furious in Champaign County. Statewide they say we are 79% planted on corn (5-year average of 64%) and 67% on soybeans (5-year average of 54%). Both crops are slightly behind last year but not by much. Wheat is 88% headed with the crop rated at 72% Good to Excellent. I can’t get Champaign County specific data, but we’re usually ahead of state figures due to our well drained soils.

Watch your soybean field for signs of slugs. I think we have passed the peak for black cutworm in corn.

Considering growing your farm operation or going from part time to full time? Several things to consider:

Start with a business plan. Your lender will want to see things like:

What is the current market like?

Long term goals and objectives

What ongoing costs will I incur?

How much revenue can I generate?

Anticipated yield or output

What else needs to be done?

Create a realistic budget. How will growing or going full time impact your living expenses? Does your spouse work of the farm and helps with living expenses and medical insurance?

Risk management is crucial. Crop Insurance provides a safety net against losses. Talk to a Crop Insurance specialist about this.

Look for resources to help you grow or go full time from various sources your lender may have.

Till next month!

Question or comments? Email me at [email protected].

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Dave Case majored in Agronomy and Ag Econ with an emphasis in Weed Science. Dave’s career spanned Champaign Landmark, Crow’s Hybrid Corn Company and 30 years with Bayer CropScience. In 2018, Case formed Case Ag Consulting LLC. He is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Agricultural Fraternity. He is on the Board of Directors of the Agribusiness Association of Kentucky, Chairman of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust Foundation and Secretary of the Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board. He is on the Board of Directors of the Champaign Family YMCA, Champaign County Historical Society Agricultural Capital Campaign Committee and is a Trustee for the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Dave and his wife Dorothy live on a small farm south of Urbana where they raise goats, cattle, chickens and various crops and they donate all profits to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Dave can be reached at [email protected].