Learn about veteran companion dogs on June 22

Join us at the Champaign Aviation Museum on June 22 at 1 p.m. to learn about veteran companion dogs and the impact they have on the day to day lives of our veterans.

Veteran Companion Animal Services (VCAS), an organization that places rescue animals with veterans who are dealing with issues such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and social isolation, will be giving a presentation about these amazing animals and will be accepting donations of pet supplies to support their mission.

You can help support our veterans.

CAM will be accepting donations of new pet supplies for VCAS during the month of June. VCAS is in need of dog toothpaste, dog brushes, dog nail clippers, dog leashes, medium dog collars, medium and large dog bowls, large dog beds, and unstuffed dog toys.

Donations can be dropped off in the main lobby of Champaign Aviation Museum from June 1 through June 22, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a full list of items that may be donated, please visit Champaign Aviation Museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChampaignAviationMuseum/.

Story from Champaign Aviation Museum