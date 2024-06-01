PET DOG OF THE WEEK

I am a 2-year-old Mastiff mix boy. I was adopted as a puppy, but grew too large for their apartment. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

I am a 2-year-old Mastiff mix boy. I was adopted as a puppy, but grew too large for their apartment. I have fun with the other dogs here at Barely Used Pets and love to play. I hope to have a yard where I can run and play! I am friendly, affectionate, loyal and playful. But I am also a quiet, dignified couch potato. I am a little bit nervous when strangers walk up to my kennel. However, once I am out of the kennel I am a friendly boy! Won’t you please come and see me for who I really am? I so much want to have a family of my own. I just need the chance to be the best boy you ever had.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets