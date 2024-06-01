PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
I am a 2-year-old Mastiff mix boy. I was adopted as a puppy, but grew too large for their apartment. I have fun with the other dogs here at Barely Used Pets and love to play. I hope to have a yard where I can run and play! I am friendly, affectionate, loyal and playful. But I am also a quiet, dignified couch potato. I am a little bit nervous when strangers walk up to my kennel. However, once I am out of the kennel I am a friendly boy! Won’t you please come and see me for who I really am? I so much want to have a family of my own. I just need the chance to be the best boy you ever had.
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets