Upcoming local events and gatherings

Friday, May 31

Mechanicsburg High School graduation: 7 p.m. at football stadium; moving indoors if it rains

Gloria Theatre: The Fall Guy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Urbana High School graduation: 7:30 p.m. at Hillclimber Stadium; rain date June 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Fall Guy, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Gloria Theatre: The Fall Guy, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, June 3

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana

Tuesday, June 4

Westville United Methodist Church pre-order carryout only dinner: The menu will be baked steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, and dessert for $12. Pickup will be Tuesday, June 4, 4-6 p.m. at Westville UM Church, 76 North State Route 560, Westville. Text or call orders to Carol at (937) 631-7227 by May 31.

Thursday, June 6

An Evening in the Garden With TWIG: from 6-8 p.m. at the Maple Lane Farm Event Center at 3484 East state Route 29, Urbana. Enjoy wine, punch, appetizers, musical entertainment and the Silent Auction. Tickets are $30 per person, or $200 for a table of 8. Proceeds will assist in funding the Medical Oncology program for cancer treatment in Urbana. Tickets available for purchase at: Champaign County Chamber of Commerce; by any TWIG 13 member; in the Mercy Gift Shop; Volunteer Services at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital (937) 523-5193 or call (937) 631-1820.

Saturday, June 8

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: from noon to 2 p.m. enjoy the largest native orchid in North America, the Showy Lady’s Slipper Orchid! Here at Cedar Bog, we have these plants by the hundreds. Walk the boardwalk and talk with a Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalist about our orchid population. $5 per person, CBA and OHC members free.

Monday, June 10

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris; sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Tuesday, June 11

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29. Come meet the 2024 scholarship winner and hear a sports broadcaster from the Dayton Dragons. For added fun wear a “baseball” themed shirt or cap. Contact Ruth for lunch reservations ($15) by June 6 at 937-605-3105.

Wednesday, June 12

Blood drive: American Red Cross, Champaign County Democrats at the Urbana Champaign Senior Center on from noon to 6 p.m. Sign up at https://mobilize.us/s/yKxZ52

Friday, June 14

Gloria Theatre: 7 Bridges (“World’s Best Eagles tribute) live concert, 7:30 p.m.

Rock the Monument Four-Miler: 7 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. day of race (rain or shine). Upper shelter house above adult softball diamonds. Course is stroller and dog friendly (on a leash)

DAR annual Flag Day potluck: 11 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. Bring a dish to share and your table service. State Regent Susan Leininger will be our guest.

Sunday, June 16

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, June 17

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, July 4

Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber

Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 4-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be July 6)

Saturday, July 6

Urbana Fireworks: at dusk at Grimes Field in Urbana. Food trucks and activities offered prior to fireworks display

Saturday, July 13

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, July 14

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, July 15

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, July 26

My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.

Sunday, July 28

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, August 19

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room