PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Charlie was surrendered by her owner who was unemployed and could no longer afford to keep her. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Charlie was surrendered by her owner who was unemployed and could no longer afford to keep her. She is a beautiful long-haired cat who had to be shaved because her fur was so badly matted. It will just take a few months to grow back, and then she will be as beautiful as ever! She is a very playful, curious, and adventurous cat, who was so happy to be out of quarantine, and has been busy exploring her new room ever since! She’s very sweet and loving and would be a wonderful addition to any family!

Visit the kitties at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS