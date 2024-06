Graham’s Taylor Aldredge places fourth in the high jump with a personal-best jump of 5-5 at the Division II state track meet in Dayton on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Urbana’s Lyza Forson places fifth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 40-0.25 at the Division II state track meet in Dayton on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

