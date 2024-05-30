WL-S’s Jones places 4th in long jump at state

WL-S’s Delaney Jones places 4th in the long jump at the Division III state track meet in Dayton on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Will Negley runs the final leg of the boys 4x800 relay during the Division III state track meet in Dayton on Thursday. The relay team placed 5th in the state in a school-record time of 8:05.03. Photo by John Coffman Photography

DAYTON – At the Division III state track meet at Welcome Stadium on Thursday, West Liberty-Salem’s Delaney Jones placed fourth in the finals of the long jump with a leap of 18-2.

Also for the WL-S girls, the 4×800 relay team comprised of Malia Miller, Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick placed sixth in the finals in a time of 9:39.95.

For the WL-S boys team, Mark Bair placed ninth in the discus in the finals with a throw of 149-7.

For Mechanicsburg, the boys 4×800 relay team comprised of Beckett Negley, Matthew Westfall, Joshua Porter and Will Negley placed fifth in the finals in a time of 8:05.03.

For WL-S in prelims on Thursday, Jones had the fastest time in the 100 dash, the third-fastest time in the 200 dash and the girls 4×100 relay team comprised of Tori Douthwaite, Jones, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith ran the fastest time.

The Division III state meet concludes here on Friday while the Division II state meet concludes on Saturday.