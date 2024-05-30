URBANA CITY SCHOOLS SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM

Urbana City Schools/Aramark offers great summer meals at no cost. The district’s Summer Food Program which offers breakfast and lunch, Monday thru Friday, throughout the summer months for children 18 and younger.

Urbana High School 500a Washington Ave. June 3 — August 9

Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

PreK-8 1673 S. U.S. Route 68 June 3 – June 27 Monday – Thursday only

Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Breakfast and Lunch are also offered at the YMCA, 191 Community Dr., June 3-August 9

The Climber Cafe Mobile Lunch Bus will be starting June 3 — August 2 at the following locations and times:

Rolling Hill MHP 5579 Springfield Urbana Pike Lunch Only – 10:45 – 11:10 a.m.

Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church 1036 S. High St. Lunch Only – 11:25 – 11:50 a.m.

South (Old Elementary School) 725 S. Main St. Lunch Only – 12:00-12:25 p.m.

Gwynne Village Apartments 719 Mosgrove St. Lunch Only – 12:45-1:10 p.m.

Adults are welcome to eat lunch for $4.

If you have any questions regarding the Summer Food Program sponsored by Urbana City Schools/Aramark, please feel free to call the District’s Food Service Dept. at 937-653-1427, or email [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

-Submitted by Shawna Suchland on behald of Urbana City Schools