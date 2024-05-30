Shooting clinic is June 22

Submitted story

The 11th Annual Women-on-Target shooting clinic will be held Saturday, June 22 at the Champaign County Shooting Academy, Urbana. This all-day event is open to women of all ages and experience levels and is made possible by a grant from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program through the ODNR Division of Wildlife. NRA, 4-H and USA Archery instructors from the Academy and Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports club will provide training in archery, rifle, and pistol activities. All equipment is provided and a light lunch will be served. Registration fee is $10. Pre-registration is limited to the first 24 participants and can be completed online, at https://bit.ly/2024WOTsign.

About Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. The Academy was founded October 3, 2017 as a non-profit charity serving the Champaign County area. The mission of the Academy is to provide facilities to promote firearm and archery safety and marksmanship training programs focusing on youth development organizations, competitive shooting opportunities, hunter education training, access for disabled shooters and women’s programs. 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status was approved August 13, 2018. For more information, contact Ken McCabe at [email protected].

Info from Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc.