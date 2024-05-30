Mechanicsburg Public Library June activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Adult June Events

Tuesday, June 4, 4 – 5 PM

Apps to Track Reading

Learn how to download reading apps to track your

reading and book reviews, while discovering new

books!

Tuesdays, June 4, 11, and 25, 6 – 7 PM

Tuesdays Adult Summer Reading Programs

Mechanicsburg Public Library will be traveling the

world this summer! Various community members

will be presenting on different countries they

visited!

Wednesday, June 5, 1 – 2 PM

Card Club

Join us to play a variety of card games!

Wednesday, June 5, 6 – 7 PM

Podcast Club

Come discuss what you are currently listening to

and get new ideas on what to listen to.

Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20, and 27, 10 – 11 AM

Thursdays Adult Summer Reading Program

Thursdays are craft days! We will be doing string art,

book folding, and playing bingo!

Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 9 – 10 AM

Yoga

Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in

this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham

will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga

will be outside!

Saturday, June 8, 12:30 – 2:30 PM

Movie: “The Beekeeper”

This movie is rated R. Parent discretion advised!

Saturday, June 8, 1 – 2 PM

Film Club

At this program you will have the opportunity to

meet other movie enthusiasts and share your

thoughts on the film watched earlier in the month.

June’s film is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”.

Tuesday, June 11, 4 – 5 PM

Cricut Pop-Up Cards

Learn how to use the Cricut to make fun pop-up

cards for any occasion!

Wednesday, June 12, 2 – 4 PM

Crafting Group

Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other

craft you do or want to do. Come with your project,

learn something new or just hang out with fellow

crafting people.

Wednesday, June 12, 6 – 9 PM

Movie: “Dune”

Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a

microwave to heat up any food!

Saturday, June 15, 12:30 – 2:30 PM

Adventure Movie: “Jumanji: Welcome to the

Jungle”

Enjoy this adventure packed movie! Bring your

snacks and drinks!

Tuesday, June 18, 6 – 7 PM

Travel Kahoot Trivia

Where is your next stop? Come test your travel

knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot

app before coming!

Wednesday, June 19, 1 – 2 PM

Card Club

Join us to play a variety of card games!

Saturday, June 22, 11 AM – 12 PM

Adult Summer Reading Craft

If you couldn’t make it to any of the crafts in June

for adults no worries. Now is your chance to do the

crafts while supplies last!

Monday, June 24, 6 – 7 PM

Cookbook Club

Each month we will highlight a cookbook and

encourage everyone to prepare a dish to share

and discuss from that cookbook. June’s book is

The Outdoor Cook: How to Cook Anything Outside

by America’s Test Kitchen.

Wednesday, June 26, 2 – 4 PM

Crafting Group

Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other

craft you do or want to do. Come with your

project, learn something new or just hang out

with fellow crafting people.

Wednesday, June 26, 6 – 9:30 PM

Movie: “Dune: Part 2”

Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a

microwave to heat up any food!

Friday, June 28, 6 – 8:15 PM

Movie After Hours: “Indiana Jones and the Last

Crusade”

Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a

microwave to heat up any food!

_____

Youth June Events

Saturday, June 1, 11 AM – 1 PM

Summer Reading Kick-Off Party

We are going on an adventure this year with

Summer Reading! Come eat food, play board

games, and outside games! Bounce in the bounce

house! Make sure to check out what programs we

will be having for Summer Reading and win prizes!

Mondays, June 3, and 17, 2 PM – 3 PM

Generation Next Programs

These programs are for ages 12 – 18. June 3 make a

pop-tart pillow. June 17 make map magnets.

Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18, and 25, 11 – 11:45 AM

Children’s Summer Reading Programs

These programs are for ages 6 – 11. Mechanicsburg

Public Library will be traveling the world this

summer!

Wednesdays, June 5, 12, 19, and 26, 11 – 11:45 AM

Summer Preschool Story Time

These programs are for ages 2 – 5. These programs

are intended to support early learning in a group

setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities

that provide enjoyable opportunities for the

children to practice skills that prepare them for

reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of

nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 10 AM – 5:30 PM

Board Game Fun

Come check out our board game collection.

Friday, June 7, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Kids Movie: “Wonka”

Any lover of candy will love this kids flick!

Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 1 – 2 PM

Pokémon Go Walk

Join us on Fridays @ 1PM as we walk around town

battling in raids and searching for shinnies! Will

not happen on rainy days.

Monday, June 10, 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Explorer’s Club

Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the second

Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In

June we will explore national pollinator month!

Meet at Wren Farm at 4:30 PM!

Thursday, June 13, 4 – 5 PM

Lego Club

Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided.

Friday, June 14, 4 – 5 PM

Kids Art with Lisa

Come have fun with Lisa as you make an

awesome art piece!

Wednesday, June 19, 6:30 – 8:45 PM

Juneteenth Movie: “Hidden Figures”

Celebrate Juneteenth with the brilliant women of

NASA!

Thursday, June 20, 4 – 5 PM

Anime Club

Celebrate Japanese culture and all things anime!

Permission form required!

Friday, June 21, 11 AM – 12 PM

Kids Yoga

Kids will learn basic yoga moves with Marissa!

Friday, June 21, 2 – 4 PM

Teen Movie: “Lisa Frankenstein”

Relax with Lisa Frankenstein as she creates the

perfect boyfriend

Saturday, June 29, 10:30 AM – 2 PM

Movie: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Travel back to Pandora.