Mechanicsburg Public Library June activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Adult June Events
Tuesday, June 4, 4 – 5 PM
Apps to Track Reading
Learn how to download reading apps to track your
reading and book reviews, while discovering new
books!
Tuesdays, June 4, 11, and 25, 6 – 7 PM
Tuesdays Adult Summer Reading Programs
Mechanicsburg Public Library will be traveling the
world this summer! Various community members
will be presenting on different countries they
visited!
Wednesday, June 5, 1 – 2 PM
Card Club
Join us to play a variety of card games!
Wednesday, June 5, 6 – 7 PM
Podcast Club
Come discuss what you are currently listening to
and get new ideas on what to listen to.
Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20, and 27, 10 – 11 AM
Thursdays Adult Summer Reading Program
Thursdays are craft days! We will be doing string art,
book folding, and playing bingo!
Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 9 – 10 AM
Yoga
Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in
this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham
will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga
will be outside!
Saturday, June 8, 12:30 – 2:30 PM
Movie: “The Beekeeper”
This movie is rated R. Parent discretion advised!
Saturday, June 8, 1 – 2 PM
Film Club
At this program you will have the opportunity to
meet other movie enthusiasts and share your
thoughts on the film watched earlier in the month.
June’s film is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”.
Tuesday, June 11, 4 – 5 PM
Cricut Pop-Up Cards
Learn how to use the Cricut to make fun pop-up
cards for any occasion!
Wednesday, June 12, 2 – 4 PM
Crafting Group
Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other
craft you do or want to do. Come with your project,
learn something new or just hang out with fellow
crafting people.
Wednesday, June 12, 6 – 9 PM
Movie: “Dune”
Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a
microwave to heat up any food!
Friday, June 14, 12 – 1 PM
Saturday, June 15, 12:30 – 2:30 PM
Adventure Movie: “Jumanji: Welcome to the
Jungle”
Enjoy this adventure packed movie! Bring your
snacks and drinks!
Tuesday, June 18, 6 – 7 PM
Travel Kahoot Trivia
Where is your next stop? Come test your travel
knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot
app before coming!
Wednesday, June 19, 1 – 2 PM
Card Club
Join us to play a variety of card games!
Saturday, June 22, 11 AM – 12 PM
Adult Summer Reading Craft
If you couldn’t make it to any of the crafts in June
for adults no worries. Now is your chance to do the
crafts while supplies last!
Monday, June 24, 6 – 7 PM
Cookbook Club
Each month we will highlight a cookbook and
encourage everyone to prepare a dish to share
and discuss from that cookbook. June’s book is
The Outdoor Cook: How to Cook Anything Outside
by America’s Test Kitchen.
Tuesday, June 25, 4 – 5 PM
Wednesday, June 26, 2 – 4 PM
Crafting Group
Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other
craft you do or want to do. Come with your
project, learn something new or just hang out
with fellow crafting people.
Wednesday, June 26, 6 – 9:30 PM
Movie: “Dune: Part 2”
Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a
microwave to heat up any food!
Friday, June 28, 6 – 8:15 PM
Movie After Hours: “Indiana Jones and the Last
Crusade”
Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a
microwave to heat up any food!
Youth June Events
Saturday, June 1, 11 AM – 1 PM
Summer Reading Kick-Off Party
We are going on an adventure this year with
Summer Reading! Come eat food, play board
games, and outside games! Bounce in the bounce
house! Make sure to check out what programs we
will be having for Summer Reading and win prizes!
Mondays, June 3, and 17, 2 PM – 3 PM
Generation Next Programs
These programs are for ages 12 – 18. June 3 make a
pop-tart pillow. June 17 make map magnets.
Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18, and 25, 11 – 11:45 AM
Children’s Summer Reading Programs
These programs are for ages 6 – 11. Mechanicsburg
Public Library will be traveling the world this
summer!
Wednesdays, June 5, 12, 19, and 26, 11 – 11:45 AM
Summer Preschool Story Time
These programs are for ages 2 – 5. These programs
are intended to support early learning in a group
setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities
that provide enjoyable opportunities for the
children to practice skills that prepare them for
reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of
nutritional snacks are appreciated.
Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 10 AM – 5:30 PM
Board Game Fun
Come check out our board game collection.
Friday, June 7, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Kids Movie: “Wonka”
Any lover of candy will love this kids flick!
Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 1 – 2 PM
Pokémon Go Walk
Join us on Fridays @ 1PM as we walk around town
battling in raids and searching for shinnies! Will
not happen on rainy days.
Monday, June 10, 4:30 – 5:30 PM
Explorer’s Club
Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the second
Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In
June we will explore national pollinator month!
Meet at Wren Farm at 4:30 PM!
Thursday, June 13, 4 – 5 PM
Lego Club
Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided.
Friday, June 14, 4 – 5 PM
Kids Art with Lisa
Come have fun with Lisa as you make an
awesome art piece!
Wednesday, June 19, 6:30 – 8:45 PM
Juneteenth Movie: “Hidden Figures”
Celebrate Juneteenth with the brilliant women of
NASA!
Thursday, June 20, 4 – 5 PM
Anime Club
Celebrate Japanese culture and all things anime!
Permission form required!
Friday, June 21, 11 AM – 12 PM
Kids Yoga
Kids will learn basic yoga moves with Marissa!
Friday, June 21, 2 – 4 PM
Teen Movie: “Lisa Frankenstein”
Relax with Lisa Frankenstein as she creates the
perfect boyfriend
Saturday, June 29, 10:30 AM – 2 PM
Movie: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Travel back to Pandora.