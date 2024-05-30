Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center acquires new property

Submitted story

The Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center (MCESC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new property located at 550 N Detroit Street, West Liberty, Ohio, from Adriel School, Inc. This strategic investment marks a milestone in the MCESC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and support for local school districts.

The newly acquired property will serve the MCESC’s mission to provide specialized educational services and support to students with diverse learning needs. By acquiring this property, MCESC reaffirms its dedication to fostering a supportive learning environment for all students.

“We are excited about the acquisition of the property at 550 N. Detroit St., which will enable us to further our mission of providing exceptional educational services to students with special needs,” said Mary Mitchell, Superintendent at MCESC. “This expansion aligns with our commitment to meeting the unique needs of each student and supporting the efforts of our local school districts in delivering high-quality education.”

The new property will be utilized to continue MCESC’s legacy of excellence in special education services, including a Highly Structured Program which provides services to students with autism currently located at the Yoder Center on this property.

MCESC extends its gratitude to Adriel School, Inc. for their cooperation throughout the acquisition process. For more information about the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center and its programs, please visit www.mccesc.org

About Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center:

The Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center (MCESC) is committed to providing high-quality educational services and support to school districts in Madison and Champaign counties. Through collaboration, innovation, and dedication, MCESC strives to ensure that all students have access to a comprehensive education that prepares them for success in school and beyond.

Info from Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center (MCESC)