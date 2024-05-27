Cutest category winner was Nadia Pack’s rabbits: Cookie and Oreo. Funniest category winner was Maddie Wright and funny horses: Annie and Trixie.

The For the Love of Everything 4-H Club held a “Cutest/Funniest Pet” contest as a fundraiser. The winners selected were:

-Cutest category – Nadia Pack’s rabbits: Cookie and Oreo

-Funniest category – Maddie Wright and funny horses: Annie and Trixie

Submitted by

Ryleigh Rausch, Club Reporter

Diann Rausch, Advisor

On Sunday, May 19, Darby Creek Swine 4-H Club held a meeting at our advisor’s house. We discussed the skillathon and plans for the Champaign County Fair. We were given our record books for our projects and we practiced for skillathon. Our next meeting will be on June 23 at our advisor’s house.