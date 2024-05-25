PET DOG OF THE WEEK

We are Miniature Australian Shepherd boys named Cubbie and Uno and we weigh 24 and 27 pounds. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! We are Miniature Australian Shepherd boys named Cubbie and Uno and we weigh 24 and 27 pounds. Our birthday is Aug. 8, 2022. We were returned to Barely Used Pets after 8 months of being with our family. Our pet parents decided to get a divorce. Neither were able to care for us. Our pet dad brought us here and he was very sad that he couldn’t keep us. We are a bonded pair and need to go to a new home together. We went to an adoption event and everyone loved us. We really liked meeting all of the people! But it was discovered that we like to chase cats! The rescue has put a special price on us as a bonded pair to make sure that we get to go to our new home together. Please come and see us right away!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets