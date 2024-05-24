WL-S’s Jones shines at regional track meet

WL-S’s Delaney Jones (left) takes the hand-off from teammate Tori Douthwaite in the 4x100 relay on Friday. The team won the race and set a Division III state record with a 48.67. Photo by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Delaney Jones (left) wins the 200-meter dash on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

TROY – Delaney Jones was first in four events as the West Liberty-Salem girls track team placed second at the Division III regional meet Friday night.

Jones qualified for next week’s state meet by winning the 100 dash in 11.93, the 200 dash in 24.63 and the long jump in 18-2.25, and she was part of the 4×100 relay team – along with Tori Douthwaite, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith – that set a Division III state record by running a 48.67.

WL-S’s 4×800 relay team also qualified for state by placing third in 9:44.21.

For the Triad girls team, Cayla Eaton qualified for state by placing 4th in the 100 hurdles (15.39).

Qualifying for state for the WL-S boys team were Jack Bahan in the 100 (2nd, 11.28), Asher Knox in the 3,200 (3rd, 9:38.19) and the 4×200 relay team (4th, 1:31.17).

Central District

HEATH – At the Division III Central District regional track meet on Friday, Mechanicsburg’s state qualifiers included Kailen Butler in the 100 (2nd, 11.13), Will Negley in the 1,600 (4th, 4:19.58) and the boys 4×800 relay team (2nd, 8:06.11).

The state track meet will be held next weekend at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.