PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Lolly and her siblings are ready for new homes. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Lolly and her three siblings were born to a stray cat in Springfield that was being fed by someone (but obviously wasn’t spayed). The kittens were living outside with their momma, and they were all very malnourished (much smaller than they should have been at their age). A TNR group got the momma spayed, and they arranged for PAWS Animal Shelter to take in the kittens so they could be properly cared for until they find a forever home. They’re all living in the Kitty Cove, one of our kitten rooms, and are having a blast playing with their siblings and all of their new kitten friends. They’re all super sweet, friendly, loving, and playful, and would be wonderful additions to any home. We recommend adopting two when they’re this young, as they really benefit from a companion to play with!

Visit all the pets at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS