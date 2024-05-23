YOUTH SPORTS

West Liberty 2, McIntosh AG Logistics 10-U defeated Bellefontaine 1, 4-2, on Monday. Paisley Strapp had 2 home runs, Kinsley McIntosh had an RBI and Delaney Morris and Aubree Satterfield each added a hit.

Morris led the Tigers (3-0) on the mound with 12 strikeouts. Claudia Louth had 2 clutch put-outs with Strapp adding another.

On Wednesday, West Liberty 2, McIntosh AG Logistics 10-U beat DeGraff, 11-1. Strapp had a home run and an RBI and Morris had a hit and 2 RBIs. McIntosh and Bella Meyers both added hits. Morris led the Tigers on the mound with 6 strikeouts and Louth adding 2 more in the final inning. Bentley Sullivan had two good defense plays in the infield.

West Liberty Bello Salon & Spa 12-U lost to DeGraff, 9-8, in softball action. Leading the team offensively were Paysley Wesson going 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, Zoey Richardson had a double while Sarah Monroe and Ella Jacobs each added a single. Ava Prater led the attack on the bases with 4 stolen bases and two runs scored . Defense was highlighted by Jacobs making a running shoestring catch along the right field line.