The WL-S girls 4x800 relay team (pictured) qualified for the state meet. Submitted photo

TROY – The West Liberty-Salem girls 4×800 relay team punched its ticket to the state meet after placing third at the Division III regional at Troy Stadium on Wednesday.

The team of Malia Miller, Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick ran a season-best 9:44.21.

The meet was postponed after the 4×200 relay because of weather. The remainder of the races will be run as finals today.

Today’s finals will start with field events at 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.

The Division II regional meet at Piqua will conclude on Saturday.