Rock The Monument 4-Miler is June 14

The annual Rock the Monument Four Miler Run/Walk will be held on Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana,

A Monument Square District event, all proceeds benefit the mission to champion the vital downtown business district.

Participants can enjoy live bands and food trucks in the park, part of the Arts Council Music Series, before and after the race.

There is a $30 pre-register by June 1 that includes entry and t-shirt; $35 after June 1 – entry only, no guarantee of t-shirt; $40 on the day of the race – entry only, no guarantee of t-shirt.

Packet pick up and day of registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. day of race, rain or shine at the upper shelter house above adult softball diamonds. Course is stroller and dog friendly (on a leash).

A goody bag will be given to all participants at check-in, including water, nutrition snacks and more.

Awards will be given for:

-Overall winner male and female

-1st, 2nd, 3rd place in both male and female in all categories

-Awards for all 7 and under

Awards for ages:

-8-15

-16-25

-26-40

-41-55

-56+