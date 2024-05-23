Kizer wins Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship

Graham graduate Taylor Kizer won the Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship. Submitted photo

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health has announced Taylor Kizer as the 2024 winner of the Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship.

She was selected to receive the $1,000 award by the scholarship committee, which is comprised of staff from Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics as well as Deb Dunham’s family members.

“Taylor’s volunteer efforts stood out among our applicants this year. Taylor’s desire to remain in the area and serve the health care needs of our community remind us of Deb’s tireless efforts to positively impact the kids and families of Champaign County. We are honored to award Taylor this year’s scholarship,” said Dr. Jene Bramel of Mercy Health – Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, who served as one of the members of the scholarship selection committee.

Taylor graduated from Graham High School this year and plans to attend Clark State Community College, where she intends to major in nursing. She’s already very familiar with the healthcare field, working in dietary as a food service worker at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

That’s the same hospital where her mother serves as the inpatient nurse manager. Taylor is also slated to start as a nursing assistant at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center this June.

“I have a natural ability to care for others and to put others’ needs before my own. When I am serving others, I feel grounded and reassured that I am making the right decision for myself and my community,” Kizer wrote in her application.

The Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship was established in 2019 in honor of a well-known, influential community member, friend, and dedicated nurse who passed away unexpectedly in July 2018. The scholarship recognizes Deb’s tireless commitment to wellness in the communities of Champaign County, along with her focus on holistic pediatric care. Deb was instrumental in developing Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital Family Medicine and Pediatrics, located at 204 Patrick Ave.

The Deb Dunham Memorial Scholarship is available to Champaign County students who are active in one or more community service/extra-curricular activities and are graduating from a Champaign County school. Applicants are required to submit their most recent transcript copy, two letters of recommendation, and a brief narrative stating their academic and career goals and how they plan to share their gifts of time and talent in the future.

Submitted by Mercy Health