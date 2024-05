WEST LIBERTY – Musicians will unite to perform a benefit concert on Sunday, May 26 at the Town Hall in West Liberty at 6 p.m.

Kevin and Maggie Haggerty Kidwell of rural Kingscreek were recent victims of a devastating house fire. The concert will benefit the couple.

Area musicians including Reed Jones, Keith & Kathy LeVan, Jeff Wolfe and Bill Purk will join together for the benefit concert.

To make donations, contact Bill Purk on Facebook or [email protected].