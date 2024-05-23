Champaign Gal may return home soon

The Champaign Gal is pictured in midflight during a previous event. Photos courtesy of Champaign Aviation Museum The darling of local aviation enthusiasts, the Champaign Gal herself is painted onto the airplane’s nose. Photos courtesy of Champaign Aviation Museum Pictured is the engine to be installed soon in the Champaign Gal. Photos courtesy of Champaign Aviation Museum

The Champaign Gal may finally be coming home soon.

Eight months ago during an air show, the B-25 airplane was grounded at the airport in Madison, Indiana, after the engine blew out, and the Champaign Gal has been sitting on a ramp at the airport ever since.

After the engine blew out, the Champaign Aviation Museum immediately started a fund-raising drive to buy a new engine, which was expected to cost $135,000.

Enough money was raised to buy the engine, and a group of local volunteers will be heading to Madison, Indiana, next week to begin installing it.

“It’s going to take a couple of weeks to install the engine, if everything goes according to plan,” said Dave Shiffer of the Champaign Aviation Museum. “We’re hoping to have it back here in Urbana around June 10.”

Shiffer said it’s been stressful having the Champaign Gal sitting at an airport in another state for so many months.

“A tornado went through Madison, but luckily it didn’t get close to the airport,” he said. “We were all sitting on pins and needles watching that situation.

“The Champaign Gal has been gone way too long,” Shiffer added. “We all miss her.”