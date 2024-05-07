Urbana Daily Citizen

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club will be honoring and celebrating Ashley Purdy as the 2024 Empowered Woman at our Banquet at Burnham Hall in Goshen Memorial Park on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

She has been very involved in Mechanicsburg in multiple areas. She volunteers at Mechanicsburg Baptist and runs the van-ministry with her husband Tom, picking kids up every week to be sure they get to church; sometimes sharing her home with them between church services.

Ashley also volunteers in the Nursery and game area during the KidzJam service on Sunday evening. During the summer she hosts weekly soft ballgames at the park on Sunday evenings for the church family to come together for fun relaxing evening of fellowship and softball.

Recently Ashley has begun serving at our local food pantry Oasis of Mercy, sometimes bringing her children to help instill a sense of giving and serving. She not only delivers food, but she builds relationship with the residents that are served.

Please contact Pat McElroy at 614-266-1510 with any questions or to make your reservation for the banquet by May 13. The meal will be catered by In Good Taste with beverages by Hemisphere Coffee Roasters.

Info from event organizers