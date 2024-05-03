Sheriff’s office releases identities of 2 men found dead in house

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – On Wednesday at approximately 9:52 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call from the property owner at 7310 E. State Route 29, who stated that she had just entered the residence and discovered that two males, who she allowed to live in the home, were possibly deceased, under suspicious circumstances.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene, as well as Mechanicsburg EMS.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they immediately entered the residence. Upon checking, it was confirmed that the two adult males, Wayne F. Smoot, age 74 and Lundy R. Travis, age 68, were both deceased in the residence as a result of a shooting.

Detectives from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agents and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office were on scene and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The bodies of Smoot and Travis were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary reports confirmed that both men died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe that there is no additional danger or threat of danger posed to the community regarding this incident.

This matter remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Info from sheriff’s office