UPDATE: Two men found dead in house

MECHANICSBURG – On Wednesday at approximately 9:52 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call from the property owner at 7310 E. State Route 29, who stated that she had just entered the residence and discovered that two males, who she allowed to live in the home, were possibly deceased, under suspicious circumstances. Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene, as well as Mechanicsburg EMS.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they immediately entered the residence. Upon checking, it was confirmed that there were two adult males, deceased in the residence. Sheriff’s detectives arrived and took over the investigation. Additionally, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Unit was called to assist investigators with the crime scene.

The names of the deceased are not being released until next of kin can be properly notified. It is not believed that there is any danger posed to the community regarding this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Info from sheriff’s office