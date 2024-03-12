Champaign Family YMCA breaks ground to expand child care services

Pictured are Champaign County dignitaries, YMCA officials and representatives of Link Construction breaking ground on March 7 at the Y. John Coffman Photography Beckham Lawrence helps break ground at the YMCA with his shovel on March 7. John Coffman Photography

Submitted story

The Champaign Family YMCA broke ground March 7 on a new expansion which will add three classrooms to the Y’s Childcare Learning Center.

The expansion will add 2,480 square feet onto the current childcare wing on the northeast side of the facility and allow the Y to serve up to 40 additional children.

“We’re proud of our 5-star, state-licensed child care program and thrilled to be able to grow our services to the community,” said Paul Waldsmith, Champaign Family YMCA CEO.

“We know that reliable, affordable child care gives parents peace of mind as they go to work each day; knowing that their children are with dedicated caregivers who provide safety, education and the building blocks for success. The local demand for quality childcare is higher than the current availability,” he said. “Like many licensed childcare providers, our Y has a waiting list for enrolling infants, toddlers and preschoolers.”

The YMCA received a $1 million allocation from the Champaign County Commissioners for the Y’s childcare expansion.

“Our YMCA appreciates the support of the Champaign County Commissioners to help us increase the number of infants, toddlers and preschoolers that we serve” says Champaign Family YMCA Board President Tim Kemper. “We believe all young people should get the support they need to thrive and the childcare expansion illustrates our commitment to the young children and families of Champaign County.”

The expansion will also provide additional employment in Champaign County with the addition of six new child care staff at the Y. Anyone interested in applying can contact the YMCA’s Childcare Services Director Teresa Wilkinson at 937-484-3557 or [email protected].

Families interested in enrolling their child in the Y’s Preschool and Childcare Learning Center can contact Wilkinson. The YMCA is located at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

Info from Champaign Family YMCA