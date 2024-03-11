JA annual fund-raiser set for March 18

Submitted story

Junior Achievement of Champaign County will host its annual “Women and Wine” fund-raiser on Monday, March 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The venue is the Ed Corwin Center, located at 1471 U.S. Highway 36 East, Urbana.

Guests will enjoy delicious wines and heavy hors d’oeuvres, meet inspiring women, and support a great cause through silent and live auctions, raffles, and more. Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped “White Elephant” item for the live auction.

Join us to make a difference in the lives of our local students and have a fabulous time while learning about JA’s mission to prepare young people for their future economic success. JA programs are delivered to students at no cost to the schools or parents. Tickets are available for $45 per person or $315 for a table of eight and can be purchased online at https://madriver.ja.org/events. Steve Mabry will serve as auctioneer for the evening.

For further information, please call 937-323-4725, ext. 12.

About Junior Achievement Mad River Region

Junior Achievement (JA) is an organization that provides practical training in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. This includes instruction on budgeting, spending, investing, and using credit responsibly. JA also offers skill-building opportunities for young people aged 5-25 to explore meaningful and productive careers. Additionally, JA teaches students how to start their own businesses and introduces entrepreneurial values that strengthen the workplace.

Submitted by JA