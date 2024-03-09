BARELY USED PET OF THE WEEK

Miss Marmalade is a 2-year-old domestic short hair girl weighing about 10 pounds. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Miss Marmalade and I am a 2-year-old domestic short hair girl and I weigh about 10 pounds. I was found as a stray kitten. After 2 years I decided I didn’t like my cat housemate, who had been there longer. I am getting along fine with the other cats here in my cat condo. I would rather jump into your lap, which I enjoy doing … but I am not fond of being picked up. I love sleeping in bed with you and sometimes curl up on your chest and purr into your ear. I’ve been told that I have the softest fur. I am friendly, affectionate and loyal. I am also a quiet couch potato girl. Please come and see me so we can go home!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets