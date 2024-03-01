PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Nova and her four brothers came to PAWS Animal Shelter with their mom, Belinda, when they were 13 weeks old. Submitted photo

Nova and her four brothers came to PAWS Animal Shelter with their mom, Belinda, when they were 13 weeks old. They had been living in a shed in Springfield, and had not been handled as much as they should have been. As a result, they were shy and hissy at first, but our volunteers went to work on them, and we were amazed at the turn around. It helps that all kittens just love to play. The three siblings who were really outgoing have all been adopted, and just Maverick and Nova are left. Nova is still close to her brother, and you frequently find them napping in the same area. She isn’t as shy as he is and will let you pet her, even if you forgot to bring treats! If you have some patience and want to really make a difference in a cat’s life, adopt Nova and her brother Maverick. If you submit an inquiry via Petfinder for more information, please include your telephone number for a more-timely response.

