Ohio Hi-Point launches one-year credential programs

BELLEFONTAINE – The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is thrilled to announce the launch of its new One-Year Credential Programs, designed to fast-track students into high-demand careers immediately after graduation. OHP is offering Drone Technology and Emergency Medical Technician on the OHP Campus in Bellefontaine next school year.

Students can apply now to one of these exciting programs.

In the Drone Technology program, students gain the knowledge required for actual piloting. Learn the theory of flight and aerodynamics while using interactive flight simulators. In addition, a fleet of drones and a specialized flight cage with obstacle courses offer real-world flight experiences. The Drone Technology program opens doors to numerous career paths including engineering, aviation, coding, air traffic control, aircraft maintenance, and more. The emerging fields of drones and GIS technologies offer diverse opportunities in sectors like emergency response, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and logistics.

In the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, students learn about the principles and practices of emergency medical care while earning their EMT Certification. The course emphasizes hands-on training in a variety of lifesaving techniques as students assess, diagnose, and treat patients with different illnesses and injuries in simulated emergency situations. Graduates of this program are equipped to pursue various pathways in emergency medical services, including but not limited to, working as EMTs, advancing to paramedic training, or pursuing further education in healthcare.

Geared toward incoming seniors, Ohio Hi-Point Career Center’s new one-year credentials programs aim to equip students with the skills and certifications needed to excel in the workforce. Half-day schedules are also available.

For more information on program details, enrollment deadlines, and application procedures, visit Ohio Hi-Point Career Center’s website at www.ohiohipoint.com/apply.

About Ohio Hi-Point

The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center develops our most valuable resource, people, by providing quality career-technical and academic education programs. Our High School and Satellite Divisions serve juniors and seniors from 14 partner school districts and offer more than 30 career training programs, while our Adult and Continuing Education Division has a strong focus on customized training, providing businesses the training needed to strengthen and prosper in the community.

